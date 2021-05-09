McCarthy Backs Ousting Liz Cheney from Leadership, Supports Stefanik

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he supported Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) taking over Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) leadership role.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Do you have the votes to formally oust Liz Cheney?”

McCarthy said, “Well, Maria, everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference, and as you know, there’s a lot at stake. Democrats are destroying the nation.”

He added, “To defeat Nancy Pelosi and the socialist agenda, we need to be united, and that starts with leadership. That’s why we will have a vote next week, and we want to be united and looking moving forward. I think that’s will take place.”

Bartiromo asked, “Is this just her ideology that she’s unable to get over being never Trump.”

McCarthy said, “No, any member can take whatever position they believe in. That’s what the voters vote on the individuals, and they make that decision. What we are talking about, it’s a position in leadership. We are in one of our biggest battles ever for this nation and the direction of whether this century will be ours. As conference chair, you have the most critical jobs of the messenger going forward.”

Bartiromo asked, “Do you support Elise Stefanik for that job?”

McCarthy responded, “Yes, I do.”

