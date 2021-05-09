Rahm Emanuel: GOP Is ‘Built on Both Resentment and Race’ — It Has ‘No Agenda’

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Republican Party was “built on both resentment and race.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “The question, Rahm Emanuel, is, is Lindsey Graham right or is Liz Cheney right? Is it necessary to stick by Donald Trump here, or is it important for the future of the Republican Party for them to move on?

Emanuel said, “First of all, this is not a conservative party. You want to look at a conservative party, pick up John Boehner’s book, pick up the former President Bush’s book. That’s conservative. This is a reactionary party built on both resentment and race. That is where the party is going.

He continued, “Second, the other piece of this is you talk about an agenda. In 2020, there was no platform. There’s no agenda. It’s about Donald Trump. Parties exist for two reasons. Set out a set of policy principles. They didn’t have that in 2020. They still don’t have that. Number two, to win elections. It took 90 years to find a president that could both lose the White House, the House and the Senate, and Donald Trump did that. This is about Donald Trump and his grievances.

Emanuel added, “And the other piece of this that makes no sense to me, you have an election, there are three things that both parties have. The Republicans have redistricting, they have basically restricting voter access, and they are going to also have the ability in this area to cut off any part of history — I mean history they have.”

