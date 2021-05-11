McCaskill: What Republicans Are Doing to Liz Cheney Is ‘Cancel Culture’ — ‘Eff Them!’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now a political contributor for NBC News, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republicans ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role was “cancel culture.”

McCaskill said, “You know I remember when I was running against a Republican nominee for the Senate who said something outrageous, and the Republican party came together and said, we don’t accept this. We don’t accept what Todd Akin said. We don’t accept what he represents. Think how far the Republican Party has fallen. That now, not only do they accept people committing insurrection and sedition against our government, not only do they accept the president of the United States committing a fraud, a big lie on our democracy, which we treasure. Not only are they doing that, they’re continuing to sit silently as they oust a truth-teller.”

She added, “You know, and I got to tell you the truth. If one of these Republicans has the nerve to talk about cancel culture with what they are doing to Liz Cheney, I would use such an unladylike word right now if I could. I mean, eff them. What about that? They want to lecture us about Dr. Seuss and the cancel culture, and they are canceling her. They are canceling Liz Cheney because she has the audacity, to tell the truth. Shame on all of them.”

