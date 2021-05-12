Scarborough on GOP Support of Trump: ‘These People Are in a Cult’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday delivered a long-winded rant in response to the GOP’s efforts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

The former GOP congressman expressed his disappointment in “figuring out what happened to the people I grew up with” who claimed to be conservatives who now support Trump. He said those who still support Trump “are in a cult.”

“All the people who claim to be conservatives were saying the same thing for 50 years that Liz Cheney was saying, that I said in Congress,” Scarborough asserted. “And now, I don’t understand it now. I don’t understand why my friends … and my family members still follow this man. Nothing conservative about him. It’s what you remember me saying and what Mika remembers me saying through the 2016 campaign. I said it — go back, look through the tapes. I warned Republicans, there’s nothing conservative about this man. He’s hijacking your party.”

“These people are in a cult,” he later added. “And it allows them to separate everything they’ve learned in school, everything they’ve learned in church, everything they’ve read in Jesus’ words, everything they’ve read in the New Testament, everything they’ve read in the Gospels, everything they’ve read in the Old Testament, and they’re able to separate that and embrace this alternate reality.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent