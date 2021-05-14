Rand Paul: CDC Camp Rules ‘All Conjecture’ and ‘the Burden of Proof Should Be on the State’ – No ‘Rash of Deaths’ from COVID Among Kids

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to the CDC’s summer camp guidance and health officials arguing that unvaccinated children need to wear masks by stating that it doesn’t make sense given that there isn’t a wave of deaths among children and “the burden of proof should be on the state. If Fauci wants kids to mask up and wear masks everywhere, he should show us the science, show us the evidence that kids are creating a contagion.”

Paul said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “Kids don’t get this disease. When they do get it, it’s a mild form. They don’t transmit it well. … We don’t have a rash of deaths of age 1 to 10, 1 to 18. They still have their camp provisions. They want them going around camp wearing a mask, doing this six-foot stuff. There’s no science behind it. It’s all conjecture. … You know, the burden of proof should be on the state. If Fauci wants kids to mask up and wear masks everywhere, he should show us the science, show us the evidence that kids are creating a contagion.”

