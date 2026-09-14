President Donald Trump has nominated Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) for U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The president’s proposal of Wesley Hunt comes amid a wave of nominations two months prior to the midterm elections, which would decide whether or not Republicans control the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, per Politico:

Trump held off on endorsing a candidate in the initial primary but backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the runoff. Hunt pitched himself as a staunch Trump ally in that race and quickly endorsed Paxton — the eventual winner — once Trump signaled his favorite. The ambassadorship was last held by Michael Ratney, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden and served in the position until January 2025.

Hunt said it was the “honor of a lifetime” for Trump to nominate him.

“Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position,” Hunt said.

“When confirmed, I will serve with humility and honor, advance his vision of peace through strength and deepen this vital partnership,” he added.

According to the Texas Tribune, Hunt must be confirmed by the Senate to serve as ambassador, and “the upper chamber has only two weeks in session until Election Day, meaning scheduling a vote in the near future could be difficult.”

“The ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia has been filled on an interim basis since Trump took office for his second term. In his first term, the Riyadh posting was held by retired Army general and former U.S. Central Command commander John Abizaid,” it added.