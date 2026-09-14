Trump Calls AI Fears a ‘Hoax,’ Says Regulations Could Bankrupt U.S. Companies

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed warnings about artificial intelligence (AI) destroying humanity as a “hoax” and argued that strict regulations would put American companies at a disadvantage against China.

In a Truth Social post, Trump questioned why leaders in the AI industry would support regulations that he said could drive their companies “into oblivion and bankruptcy.”

“AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX,” Trump wrote. “No different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA — UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1 — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2 — and all of the other HOAXES and SCAMS that America was forced to endure through the Destructionists’ and Deviants’ foul play and illegal conduct.”

Trump pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision not to stand in the way of development and warned that American companies could move projects overseas because of permitting problems in the United States.

“President Xi, of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future. Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States,” Trump continued.

“I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking,” Trump wrote.

Trump said artificial intelligence, and the data centers needed to support it, could become the largest source of economic development in history.

“AI, and Data Centers, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History — Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet,” he wrote. “It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Trump’s remarks came in response to AI executives, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Elon Musk, who have urged Washington to establish stronger safeguards for the technology. They have raised concerns about AI safety, accountability, economic effects, scientific development, and national security.

Trump on Sunday rejected concerns raised by top technology figures about the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Trump argued that global dominance would belong to the country that takes the lead in AI:

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” – and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!

“We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.