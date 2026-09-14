A Waymo vehicle pulled over around 4 a.m. on September 3 and police were contacted after the company detected a “violation of … terms of service involving a firearm,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The incident involving two passengers occurred in San Francisco, where Waymo “cooperated fully” with police.

The San Francisco Police Department released a statement in which they noted receiving “a report of two passengers in an autonomous vehicle with a firearm.”

Upon arriving on scene, officers searched and found “a loaded, AR-styled assault rifle also known as a ghost gun.” Marijuana and mace spray were also allegedly found on one of the two suspects.

The suspects were both taken into custody and booked, but their names were not released because they are juveniles.

The Verge pointed out that earlier in 2026, another Waymo vehicle “faked having mechanical problems to pull over when two passengers were drinking alcohol and firing a toy gun out of the back of the car.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.