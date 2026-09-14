An American surrogate said she was blindsided to learn the baby she is carrying is intended for Chinese billionaire Xu Bo, who has been reported to have more than 100 children born through U.S. surrogates, according to an investigation aired Sunday.

The woman, identified only as “Judy” to protect her privacy, told CBS News she signed with the agency Patriot Conceptions believing she was carrying for a single father who wanted to expand his family. Leaked documents obtained by the network named the intended father as Xu Bo, a video game executive whose children are granted American citizenship at birth.

“I feel blindsided. I feel misled,” Judy told CBS News.

Judy said she agreed to the arrangement for $120,000 and when she asked the agency how many surrogates the father had hired, she was told the number was close to two dozen. She said she tried repeatedly to meet the intended father but was never able to. CBS News correspondent Katrina Kaufman showed Judy a photo Xu posted on Chinese social media appearing to show more than 100 children seated in rows.

“It feels like he’s, like, creating an army. That’s crazy,” Judy said.

Xu, the founder of gaming company Duoyi Network, has disputed the reported figures. A former partner claimed in a custody dispute that he may have as many as 300 children, according to CBS News. Xu said in a statement that he has custody of 12 children born through surrogacy in the United States.

After a December 2025 Wall Street Journal investigation, Duoyi rejected the larger figure but reportedly acknowledged that years of American surrogacy efforts had produced “only a little over 100” children.

In a Chinese-language statement, Xu said he “believes in the philosophy that more children bring more blessings” and wants his actions to “benefit the long-term development of the Chinese nation.”

The investigation comes as the Trump administration continues its push to end birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil. In February, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rick Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding a probe into Chinese-run surrogacy agencies, pointing to at least 107 such companies in California alone.

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer detailed the surrogacy schemes in his book The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, describing them as the “tip of a very large iceberg.”