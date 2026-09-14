Ty Cobb: SCOTUS Realizing Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to Democracy’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said the Supreme Court rejecting the Trump administration’s efforts to limit mail-in voting ahead of the November 3 election means they realize President Donald Trump is an “existential threat to democracy.”

Cobb said, “I do think that this was not a close call. Constitutionally, there is no role for the president in the administration of the elections. You know, he has tried to assume authority over balloting, and that the court clearly has rejected that, which I think is important. And I don’t think it was close constitutionally.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “I guess. Ty, is this a moment where Americans should be able to celebrate that the Supreme Court has been able to speak with a more unified voice than we have seen?”

Cobb said, “I think that’s the case. And I think we’ve seen, you know, from the from the tariff ruling to the birthright citizenship ruling, to the ruling on the firing of Lisa Cook at the Federal Reserve, you know, even to the Roberts dissent recently on jurisdictional grounds. I think the evidence that Trump is an existential threat to democracy is, you know, clear to most Americans. And I think it’s becoming increasingly clear to the Supreme Court. And I think that the action today helps us move forward and hopefully avoid some of the serious issues that the president is trying to impose upon us.”

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