Brooks: Standing with Israel ‘No Longer an Easy Position for a Democrat’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that saying that you stand with Israel used to be easy if you were a Democrat, but standing with Israel is “no longer an easy position” for Democratic politicians because Israel “has become way more controversial” in the Democratic Party.

Brooks said, “It used to be easy to be a Democratic politician when Israel came to mind, sort of, well, we stand with Israel. That’s no longer an easy position for a Democrat. Israel’s standing in the Democratic Party has become way more controversial.”

