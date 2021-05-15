Buttigieg on User Fees Paying for Infrastructure: Biden Not Interested in Raising Taxes on Regular People

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the prospect of using user fees to fund infrastructure by stating that President Joe Biden isn’t going to be interested in “anything that would raise taxes on ordinary Americans.”

Buttigieg said, “[W]e can fund this whole thing without having to turn to anything like a tax on people making less than $400,000 a year. Now obviously, Republicans view that corporate tax cut that they did a few years ago as very important to them. And that’s why the president has said, okay, if you don’t like our way of paying for it, let us know your way of paying for it. That’s part of what’s going on in this back and forth. But I can tell you one thing he’s not going to be very interested in is anything that would raise taxes on ordinary Americans.”

