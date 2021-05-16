CNN’s Phillip: ‘Searing Visuals’ of Gas Lines Coupled with Inflation Bring People Back to Carter Era

CNN anchor Abby Phillip said Sunday on “Inside Politics” that the gas lines caused by a cyberattack on a pipeline and inflation fears remind Americans of the administration of former President Jimmy Carter.

Phillip said, “Domestically here in the United States, you have these really, I think, searing visuals. If you’re of a certain age, it particularly brings you back to — I think Republicans would love to bring people back to the Carter years. But these gas lines it is a psychological problem. Maybe it is temporary, but for the American public, there is something psychological about hearing about inflation and seeing gas lines and literally going to the pump in certain Southern states and not being able to get gas.”

Reporter Jackie Kucinich said, “Yeah. I think that is one of the reasons that you had the executive order dealing with cybersecurity because this was a breach, and that is one of the reasons that this problem started. But every time there is a Democratic president, there are. Without this current crisis going on with gas, gas prices become an issue in the summertime. You could set your watch by it. Whether this actually hurts them politically in the long run, I don’t think we know the answer to that question yet.”

