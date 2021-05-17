Franklin Graham: Trump’s Criticism of Press Has ‘Hurt Him’ and He Knows It; Says He Can Tell Trump ‘Hard Truths’

In an interview that aired Sunday on “Axios on HBO,” Samaritan’s Purse president Rev. Franklin Graham discussed his close relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Axios’ Mike Allen asked Graham about Trump’s consistent criticisms of the media’s coverage of him and his presidency.

According to the Samaritan’s Purse head, Trump’s constant calling out of the press created unnecessary “animosity.” As a result, his rhetoric aimed at the media has ended up hurting him, which he said the former president is aware of.

“I think it’s hurt him,” Graham told Allen. “I think it built a wall. I think it created animosity when it shouldn’t have. Just because somebody disagrees with you doesn’t mean they’re your enemy.”

Allen clarified, “You think it was a mistake for President Trump to demonize the press?”

“No question about it,” the Samaritan’s Purse president replied.

“Have you told him that?” Allen followed up.

“No,” Graham responded. “He knows it.”

Allen went on to ask the pastor if he can tell Trump “hard truths,” which Graham said he does. He added he is upfront with telling Trump the truth to the point that he fears never being invited back to speak with him again.

“Can I tell him hard truths? Yeah. … Yes, I do,” he stated.

Allen questioned, “How does he take it?”

“Sometimes I walk out of his office, and I think he’ll never invite me back again,” said Graham.

