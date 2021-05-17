NY Assemblyman Kim on Cuomo Making Millions off COVID Book: There Were ‘Clear Profit Motives’ for Cuomo to Hide Deaths

During an interview with CBS 2 New York released on Monday, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) reacted to information released by the New York governor’s office that shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is set to receive $5.1 million from his book about the coronavirus pandemic by stating that we now know Cuomo had a profit motive to hide deaths in nursing homes.

Kim said, “It is absolutely disgusting. Every single New Yorker should be enraged to find out that Gov. Cuomo is making — has made millions of dollars at the peak of the pandemic.”

Kim also stated, “[Were] there profit motives behind suppressing life and death? Now we know. There [were] clear profit motives, and there is no way to slice this, no way to spin this.”

