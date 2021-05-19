Scarborough: U.S. Capitol Rioters Were Looking to ‘Hurt People, Kill Cops’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough sounded off on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) opposition to proposed legislation to form a January 6 commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Scarborough accused members of the GOP of “lying” about wanting transparency in the riot because they are “following the ring leader of the conspiracy to commit sedition.” He asserted that the rioters were looking to “hurt people” and “kill cops” on that day.

“They don’t, Kasie, want transparency,” Scarborough outlined. “They don’t want truth. And certainly, they are following the ring leader of the conspiracy to commit sedition against the United States government and stop the counting of the votes that day and that, of course, Donald J. Trump. So once again, they blindly follow.”

“As somebody, Kasie, who was there, you know full well, as do all of these members who were lying to their constituents, these weren’t just tourists ambling through, taking pictures of statues in Statutory Hall or rubbing Will Rogers’ shoe for good luck. They were there looking to find people, hurt people, kill cops — almost killed quite a few — and you know, put bear spray into cop’s face who eventually died,” he added.

