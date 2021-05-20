Jim Jordan: ‘Everything Seems to Be Pointing in the Direction’ Coronavirus Leak Came from Wuhan Lab

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued there was evidence that indicated the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originate from a lab in Wuhan in China.

The Ohio Republican lawmaker noted the reluctance of congressional Democrats to investigate those origins.

“Where did this virus come from?” he said. “Was it from an animal, or did it come from the Wuhan lab? All the evidence seems to be suggesting that it was a leak from the lab. And yet, no, select committee on coronavirus, I’ve raised this today in the committee, the select — only select committee in Congress, we’re not — they are not willing to investigate it.

“Republicans want to look at it,” Jordan continued. “The secretary of state for President Biden has said this is a problem with what the World Health Organization has done. Why don’t they want to look at the science? Why don’t they want to look at the evidence? I think this applies across the board with Democrats today.”

Jordan told host Will Cain that he saw an investigation as something that is warranted.

“All I know is it deserves an investigation,” he explained. “You got journalists, mainstream journalists who are now saying the evidence seems to strongly suggest it started in a lab. A lab that got a $3 million grant that went to Eco health and then Eco health gave $600,000 of American tax money to the Wuhan lab.”

“Sort of raises an obvious question: Why are we giving money to a lab in Wuhan, China, in the first place, particularly this kind of lab?” Jordan added. “So I think there’s lots of questions that need answered. Everything seems to be pointing in the direction the leak came from the lab.”

