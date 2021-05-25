Abrams: AZ, GA Audits ‘Schemes Designed to Perpetuate’ Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’

During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams criticized the audits of votes cast in Arizona and Georgia for the 2020 election.

Abrams, who has still not conceded defeat in her 2018 loss, described the audits as “schemes designed to perpetuate not only the big lie” but also the January 6 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Abrams, “What do you make of these so-called audits still happening and recounts in Arizona and Georgia?”

“These are schemes designed to perpetuate not only the big lie, but more concerning to me, it is to perpetuate the insurrection,” Abrams replied. “We have to remember that what caused that behavior on January 6 was an attempt to rewrite history and to sublimate the notion that all voters should have the right to be heard, that the election administration that occurred was done correctly, and that the outcome of the election was correct.”

“[I]nstead of seeing us move on as a nation, what we are watching instead is this concerted attack on our right to vote by Heritage Action, by the Republican National Committee and, unfortunately, by elected Republican officials who know better but refuse to do better,” she added.

