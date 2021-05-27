Gillibrand: ‘We Want to Ban Assault Rifles and Large Magazines’

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Democrats in Congress “want to ban assault rifles and large magazines” for guns in response to mass shootings.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “We were just talking about the tragic shooting in San Jose that killed nine people and the gunman. 86 people have died in mass killings in the U.S. so far this year compared with 106 for all of 2020. Is there any hope that you can see on the horizon for breaking this cycle and Congress perhaps acting together in a bipartisan fashion?”

Gillibrand said, “I think there is hope. One of the bills that I lead is ending gun trafficking because a lot of the senseless gun violence we see in New York State, whether it’s in the Bronx or in Brooklyn, is because of gun violence with guns that have been trafficked into the state and sold directly to gang members. That vote last time got 58 bipartisan votes, so we’re very close to 60.”

She continued, “We want to have universal background checks, I think that’s something that can get to 60, and we want to ban assault rifles and large magazines. Every time there is a mass shooting, it breaks your heart. It’s shocking that Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. So perhaps in this era of bipartisanship that we can come together and actually get something done on it. I’m hopeful, and I think we should keep trying because the nation is looking to us to get something done.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN