Barkley: FS1’s Bayless Would Need a ‘Full-Body Cast’ if ‘I Ever Got Him in a Room by Himself’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley on Thursday continued his verbal assault on Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless.

During the “Gone Fishin'” segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley responded to Bayless’ criticism of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after his team crumbled in the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.

Bayless took to social media Thursday night to rip James for leaving the court before the game concluded. In another tweet, he called the outspoken athlete “overhyped and overrated.”

Can't wait to talk about LeBron leaving the court without shaking any hands … just as he left the bench (and stench) with 5:40 left in the blowout Game 5 loss at Phoenix. That's who he is and always has been. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 4, 2021

Face it, Blind Witnesses: LeBron James has always, always been overhyped and overrated. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 4, 2021

The “Gone Fishin'” segment, meant for the commentators to sound off on teams getting eliminated from the playoffs, included a photo of celebrity Lakers fans.

Co-host and former NBA star Kenny Smith wondered who the guy in the wheelchair was supposed to be.

Barkley replied, “That would be Skip Bayless if I ever got him in a room by himself.”

He then added, “If I ever get Skip Bayless alone, that’s what he’s going to need: a full-body cast.”

This is not the first time Barkley has voiced his disdain for Bayless.

In 2015, he called the TV personality a “scumbag,” and in 2017, Barkley said if he were to get terminally ill, he would kill Bayless “live on national television.”

