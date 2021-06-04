LePout?: No Handshakes as LeBron Storms Off After 1st Opening Round Playoff Loss of Career

LeBron is one-and-done for the first time in his NBA playoff career, and as one might imagine from a man who flops shamelessly, he didn’t take it well.

Instead of shaking hands with the victorious Suns who eliminated James and the Lakers without too much difficulty, the “Chosen One” left the floor and headed to the locker room.

A quick exit for Lakers’ LeBron James after Game 6 loss. No handshakes on the court w/ the Suns pic.twitter.com/hv7S60KHRk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 4, 2021

A big and hearty “Thank you” can be extended from the rest of America to the Suns’ fans who appropriately chastised “The King” on his way off the floor. Of course, no one should be attending these games at all due to the NBA’s cozy relationship with a freedom-crushing, human rights oppressing, slave-labor using dictatorship in China.

However, having a large number of fans handy to ridicule the biggest baby in the history of the NBA has its perks.

Twitter got its fair share of licks in on James as well:

congrats to @KingJames on turning down a visit to the White House — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 4, 2021

#LeBronJames walked out on his team with a little less than half of the fourth quarter remaining because they were losing and that made him sad.#fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/jwEGaMqI84 — Dr. Jimmy Yam (@JimmyJoeYam) June 4, 2021

Look. I’m a @Lakers fan & I’m ecstatic for the @Suns. Both can be true. But right now I’m more excited for the Suns than I am mad the Lakers lost. LeBron quitting & complaining at the end of multiple games, not shaking hands, walking off early…gross. Ready for post-Lebron era. — Danny Hoyt (@dannyhoyt) June 4, 2021

It was bad when Tom Brady did it… And Lebron walking off without congratulating the Suns, and his good buddy Chris Paul, looks just as bad. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 4, 2021

LeBron later signed a jersey for Booker after the game. But the point remains he left the court with five minutes left in game five and he was the only Laker who didn’t stay and congratulate the Suns after game six on the court. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 4, 2021

LeBron’s first opening-round playoff loss has many speculating that this could be the beginning of the end of his career. Let’s really hope that’s true.