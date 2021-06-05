MSNBC’s Williams Touts Lincoln Project Ad Comparing WWII Soldiers to Antifa

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Brian Williams touted an ad by the Lincoln Project comparing American soldiers in World War II to Antifa.

After noting that the anniversary of the Normandy landings is this weekend, Williams said, “If it wasn’t our finest hour, it’s hard to say what was. And the folks at the Lincoln Project are out with a reminder to all.”

Williams then played the ad, which begins, “Who is Antifa? They stormed the beaches of Normandy, parachuted into the French countryside, and gave their lives to face down and fight back against fascism. They took down Nazi machine gun nests, tore apart the third Reich’s strongholds, liberated concentration camps, liberated France, Italy, Belgium, Holland. Anywhere Antifa saw fascism, they fearlessly and relentlessly annihilated it. Fascism was defeated because of patriots like these, proud Americans who knew that the fight against fascists was not simply a battle between opposing nations, it was a war against inhumanity, a war that isn’t nice, but cannot be lost, a war we still fight today.”

The ad further says, “Anti-fascism. It’s not a cable news talking point” over footage of a Fox News segment on left-wing violence before concluding, “It’s an American ideal that should be memorialized. Because it was paid for in blood.”

