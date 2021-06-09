Dr. Quay: Analysis ‘Gets Into the One in a Billion Chance’ COVID Came from Nature, No Known Facts Similiar to Prior Natural Diseases

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Fox Business Tonight,” Atossa Therapeutics founder Dr. Steven Quay stated that there are no known facts on COVID-19 that are similar to previous diseases that have jumped from animals to humans, and that his analysis of the virus “gets into the one in a billion chance here that this could have come from nature.”

Quay said, “[T]here are just so many signatures and so many events that are consistent with a lab leak. There’s literally no fact that is of — that we know of that is similar to a previous natural zoonosis. So, my analysis gets into the one in a billion chance here that this could have come from nature. So, when something doesn’t come from nature, and the alternative is the lab leak, you have to go with that.”

He later added, “What I’ve done is analyze what’s called circumstantial evidence to come to the conclusion that, beyond a reasonable doubt, it came from a laboratory.”

