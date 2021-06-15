Newsom on Business Closures: Stay-at-Home Order ‘Put Us in a Position to Recover Faster’ – ‘I Take Responsibility’ for Trying to Save Lives

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to people blaming him for business closures in California by saying that he takes “responsibility for trying to save as many lives as we possibly could” and that he thinks being the first to implement a stay-at-home order “put us in a position to recover faster than other economies.”

NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer asked, “For those who blame you, what do you say to them?”

Newsom responded, “I take responsibility for trying to save as many lives as we possibly could by moving first, the first in the nation with a stay-at-home order. We think that saved lives and it put this — put us in a position to recover faster than other economies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett