ABC’s Hostin: I’m ‘Disgusted’ So Many People Fell for ‘Manufactured’ Critical Race Theory Issue

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “disgusted” that so many people believe critical race theory is a problem.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Sunny, I mean, isn’t it about time we all find out more what white rage is all about? I mean, it’s time, isn’t it?”

Hostin said, “I think so so. I mean, it is important for us to out what happened that led to the January insurrection. I think the reason why Republicans and conservatives don’t want us to learn more about systematic racism and race is because that, I believe, is what led insurrection. That is why they blocked the January 6 commission.”

She continued, “I have been trying to understand what is going on with this sort of new manufactured, wedge issue, and it really is a manufactured wedge issue because everyone that is really learned about critical race theory knows this is not taught in elementary schools, public schools. This is something taught in law school. Because I’m a lawyer, I know that. This is something that came out of the Harvard Law School and was taught by Derrick Bell, a Harvard Law scholar.”

She added, “I am just so disgusted that so many people fell for it. You’re seeing people in school boards fighting over alleged critical race theory, which doesn’t even exist in schools. Teach our kids about the unfortunate history of this country because when you know better, you do better.”

