Maxine Waters: ‘I Believe’ Republican Lawmakers Were Working with Capitol Rioters

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that she believed Republican members of Congress were giving tours the day before to the people who were involved in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Waters said, “For Republicans to resist a commission speaks to whether or not they are interested in really having the facts come out about the insurrection and what took place. Who was involved in it, who supported the transportation for so many of those people to come by airplane, by bus, what have you? I know that there have been some reports that talked about those who signed up for the permit as being the same people who worked in the president’s campaign.”

Reid asked, “Do you believe that Republican members of Congress who may have given tours or in any way helped and aided in this insurrection should be subpoenaed by such a committee?”

Waters said, “Yes, I do believe that. I do believe that, first of all, we have members of Congress, Republican members, who are aligned with and associated with QAnon, who know many of the Oath Keepers, and some of the Proud Boys. Not only do we have some that know them and have worked with them, I believe that there were tours that were given. I saw some of them the day before over in front of the Rayburn House office building at that time. At that time, I warned our Capitol police to watch out because strange characters were rooming around. I saw some inside the House Rayburn Building. So yes, I believe some members of the Republican Party know more than they are telling or want to tell.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN