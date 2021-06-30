Ron Johnson: China Needs ‘to Be Held Accountable’ for COVID-19

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for China “to be held accountable” for the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to cover up the origins of COVID-19.

Johnson called into question why National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is refusing to testify and why Democrats in Congress are “uninquisitive” about the coronavirus’ origins.

“Democrats in the Senate are equally uninquisitive,” Johnson said when asked why Democrats have yet to hold a hearing regarding COVID-19. “And I think it speaks volumes that Dr. Fauci wouldn’t testify even for the I guess quasi hearing that the Republicans put in the House. I mean, what’s he trying to cover up? But my guess is because there has been this cover-up by government officials, certainly people that were participating in this like Peter Daszak. But also China and the media — we’ll probably never really understand the true origins or have, you know, rock-solid proof because all of the evidence has been destroyed. But we know that China’s guilty.”

He continued, “I mean, they knew that they had a pandemic probably on their hands here. They stopped air travel within China, but they allowed air travel through the rest of the world and infected the rest of the world, and it’s resulted in millions of deaths. So, we already know that China is guilty. They need to be held accountable. But we really do need to take a look at what’s happening in the mainstream media with all the censorship. That also has been a big story. And from my standpoint, people lost their lives because of media censorship.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent