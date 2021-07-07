GOP Rep. Buck: Liberals Should Be Afraid of Tech Censorship, ‘Because They’re Next’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) argued that Section 230 needs to be reformed and that Congress needs to pass legislation to introduce competition into the tech marketplace to curb censorship and that “liberals should be scared to death about censorship because they’re next. If what they say is displeasing to these corporate executives, they will be censored also.”

Buck said, “[T]he answer is an all of the above strategy. We’ve got to change Section 230. We have to amend Section 230 in the U.S. House and send it to the Senate, and hopefully have President Biden sign that. I don’t know that he will, but we have to work on Section 230. We also have to work on the monopoly laws. … And we have introduced six bills. They have gone through a markup in the Judiciary Committee. They are headed to the floor of the U.S. House. The Senate is working on similar legislation at the same time to make sure that we introduce competition into the marketplace and make sure that we have five or six Facebooks and three or four Googles and enough so that our message as conservatives can get out. And frankly, the liberals should be scared to death about censorship because they’re next. If what they say is displeasing to these corporate executives, they will be censored also.”

