GOP Sen. Kennedy: The U.S. Should ‘Sign a Trade Agreement with Taiwan’ to Counter China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) pushed for the United States to sign a trade agreement with China and publicly back Australia’s stand against China.

Kennedy stated, “I can tell you with respect to China, it’s also true with Iran and Russia, weakness invites the wolves. If he wants to get President Xi’s attention in China, President Biden should do two things immediately: Number one, he should negotiate and sign a trade agreement with Taiwan. Whoa, that will get China’s attention. And number two, he needs to publicly back Australia. Australia has tried to stand up to China. China is boycotting all Australian goods, and Australia sends a lot of its exports to China. We need to come to the aid of Australia. And we need to speak loudly and clearly and tell the European Union we expect their help.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett