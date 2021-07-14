Navarro: ‘Shameful’ DeSantis Is ‘Exploiting and Profiting’ from Pandemic Suffering

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that it is “shameful” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is selling merchandise featuring the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” in reference to the coronavirus restrictions endorsed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Referencing singer Olivia Rodrigo White House visit to push vaccines, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Ana, will this kind of targeted outreach work in your opinion?”

Navarro said, “Whoopi, this is just one thing they’re doing. They’re doing all sorts of outreach at the White House. I did an Instagram live last week with Dr. Fauci. They’re going for people in the communities, preachers, local celebrities, and I think this all-out approach is what we need right now when we see that so many states, over 40 states, are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID.”

She continued, “It’s such a stark contrast with what’s happening in my state, for example. I am so disappointed to see Ron DeSantis, Governor Ron DeSantis, who worked in cooperation with Biden and was bipartisan or nonpartisan in the Surfside collapse reaction. He is selling political swag. He is merchandising with the suffering of the people who have died with the pandemic.”

She added, “Don’t be cute. Don’t sell beer koozies exploiting and profiting off the pandemic and buying into the science deniers while your state has increased exponentially — in one week — its COVID cases. That’s just irresponsible and shameful, and I’m very, very disappointed in him.”

