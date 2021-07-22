Becerra: It’s Gov’t’s Business to Know if You’re Vaccinated, ‘We Had to Prevent People from Coming Into our Country’

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra defended his prior comments that it’s the government’s business to know whether or not people are vaccinated by stating, “we’ve spent trillions of dollars. We had to prevent people from coming into our country. We have had to ask everyone to mask up and to stay home.”

CNN Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner asked, “You had said to CNN itself, it is absolutely the government’s business, it’s the taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID, then we should be able to know exactly whether or not you are vaccinated. And there was a huge backlash to that. Do you regret those comments or would you like to revise what you said?”

Becerra responded, “Listen, we’ve spent trillions of dollars. We had to prevent people from coming into our country. We have had to ask everyone to mask up and to stay home. It is absolutely the business of our government to try to help communities be safe.”

