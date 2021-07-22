Kennedy: Biden ‘Not Telling the Truth’ About Defunding the Police, Has ‘Ph.D.’ in Lying

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) accused President Joe Biden of “not telling the truth” when he asserted that the GOP is lying about the Democrats wanting to defund the police.

According to Kennedy, Biden has a “Ph.D.” in lying.

“In my opinion, Sandra, President Biden is not telling the truth,” Kennedy stated. “Maybe George Washington could not tell a lie, but just about every politician since has mastered the skill. And I don’t mean to be ugly, but President Biden has a Ph.D. in it. Now, some politicians lie because it’s useful, other politicians lie because they forget.”

Host Sandra Smith asked the Louisiana Republican what Biden is lying about.

“About cutting police spending, number one,” Kennedy replied. “If you look at the Democratic Party platform, which he wrote, it talks extensively about reimagining the police. Among President Biden’s most ardent supporters are the Democratic mayors of most large cities — New York, Chicago, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Portland — they’ve all cut police spending. They’ve all talked about doing it. President Biden has appeared with them many times and said what a great job they’re doing. He certainly hasn’t discouraged them.”

