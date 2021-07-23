AZ Sec of State Hobbs: ‘Sore Loser’ Trump’s Rally Is ‘Dangerous’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who is running for governor, said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump should “move on” and stop being a “sore loser.”

Guest-host Jim Acosta asked, “Former President Trump will be in Arizona this weekend to peddle his baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud. His go-to excuse for losing the 2021 election…How dangerous is it for Donald Trump to be coming to your state tomorrow, do you think?”

Hobbs said, “Well, it is dangerous. I’m glad you pointed that out. But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what he says or does. Nothing is going to change the outcome of the 2020 election. But it also doesn’t change how dangerous this is. The bottom line is that Arizonians are tired of being led by conspiracy theorists and don’t support this fake audit, and they’re ready for leaders that are going to put those partisan games aside and deal with real issues. That’s why I’m running for governor.”

Acosta asked, “So what is your message to Donald Trump ahead of this rally? Don’t come?”

Hobbs responded, “Well, I mean, like most grownups, take your loss and accept it and move on. Nothing that’s going on here is going to change the outcome, and really this is nothing more than being a sore loser.”

