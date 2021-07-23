Schumer: If We Don’t Act on Climate in ‘Next Few Years, What We Saw with COVID Will Be Even Worse’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that if we don’t take action on climate change “in the next few years,” what we saw with the coronavirus pandemic “will be even worse.” Because climate change “can devastate our planet.”

While discussing the different spending packages that are currently being debated in Congress, Schumer stated that the reconciliation bill “deals with climate as well, as I think Joy mentioned. If we don’t do something about climate in the next few years, what we saw with COVID will be even worse. Because climate can devastate our planet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett