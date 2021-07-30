Giroir: If People Don’t Mask, Don’t Get Vaccinated Some Places May Consider Lockdowns

Former Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., who oversaw coronavirus testing under President Donald Trump, said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that local governments may consider lockdowns if people don’t get vaccinated and mask up.

Guest anchor Trace Gallagher played a clip of deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying at Friday’s White House briefing, “We are not going to head towards a lockdown.”

Gallagher said, “It looks like all options are kind of inching their way back on the table.”

Giroir said, “If we can get 70, 80, 90 percent of the American people vaccinated, this goes away. If vaccines stay where they are right now from a public health standpoint, masking indoors is going to have to be added to control this. If people don’t mask and they don’t get vaccinated, then, unfortunately, governments are going to be put into the situation of considering lockdowns, which I think would be a disaster.”

He added. “I don’t think they work. I think they’re counter-productive and they’re really horrible for our children. The answer is get vaccinated. Until everybody can get vaccinated, if you’re in a high-risk circumstance, like being in an indoor party like there was in Massachusetts, it’s a good idea to wear a mask. It will protect you and it will protect others from being infected by you.”

