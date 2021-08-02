Padilla: CDC Should Extend Eviction Moratorium Because of ‘Do No Harm’ Principle, and It Gives People ‘Comfort Level’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) argued that the eviction moratorium should be extended to September like California has done because it provides a “comfort level” and the moratorium should be extended by CDC action if need be because doctors pledge to do no harm, and “that means, during a pandemic, do not kick people out of their homes and do not put them on the streets.”

Padilla said that California has extended its moratorium until September, and that while he hopes we’re in a better spot with the pandemic by then, “at least Californians have that comfort level. I think people across the country should enjoy the same protections, and if it means the CDC has to act. Look, the public health professionals at the CDC, I listen to every doctor when they take their oath becoming a medical professional. The first rule is, do no harm. So, that means, during a pandemic, do not kick people out of their homes and do not put them on the streets.”

