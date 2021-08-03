Crenshaw: WH ‘Hypocrisy’ Defending Obama Birthday Bash Consistent on the Left — ‘Rules for Thee and Not for Me’

Tuesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted the White House for defending former President Barack Obama’s upcoming birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard, which goes against recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the celebration would be held outdoors and that Martha’s Vineyard was in a “moderate zone.”

Crenshaw said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the White House coming to the defense of Obama is consistent with the “hypocrisy” coming from Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who each went against their own mandates to participate in large gatherings.

“Look, I’m pro-birthday party and happy birthday to the former president, but we’re not going to go into the hypocrisy here, OK? And this has consistently been the case with the left,” Crenshaw outlined. “I mean, you saw with the mayor of D.C. just recently right after imposing mandates, they went and broke them. This was the case with Governor Newsom; now, this is the case with President Obama. This is what they do. It’s rules for thee and not for me. And I think that’s what really frustrates Americans. They’ve been told they have to lockdown. They’ve been told they have to lose their jobs and suck it up, and they’ve been told there might never be an end to a lot of these mandates and hardships and, you know what? We have enough information now that you can live responsibly and that you can assess your own risk. You have access to a vaccine. The vaccine is extremely effective. And so we can live with this.”

“[I]t’s time for the Democrats to stop creating such uncertainty with the American people, with our economy,” he continued. “I don’t know why they do it. I think it’s highly politicized. And when it’s something that’s highly politicized, they tend to not rely on truth. They don’t rely on objective truth. This is why they don’t give you the full context of data. This is why they rely on cherry-picking studies to impose new mask mandates.”

