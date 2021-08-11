John Kerry Calls on Senate to Accelerate Confirmations — Combat the Trump ‘Brian Drain’

Former Secretary of State, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the Senate needs to work faster in the confirmation process to combat the “brain drain” brought on by former President Donald Trump.

Mitchell asked, “I want to also ask you about undoing some of the Trump changes, I don’t mean the Paris Climate Accord, but there has been such a brain drain from the scientists who have quit or been fired all through the federal government, not just the EPA and other related agencies. How do you undo that? Doesn’t it take a long time to build up the brainpower and restore the confidence in the federal government?”

Kerry said, “It takes some time to get people into place. It would obviously be very helpful if my colleagues in the Senate, my former colleagues, would accelerate the process of putting a government in place, people who are nominated and vetted. I think that’s an important tradition that we need to honor both sides of the aisle because America does better when that happens. We need to see our country making a lot of decisions faster in order to accelerate a lot of the things that are challenging us right now.”

