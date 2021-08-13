MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Really Rooting’ for Dems, Only Party Not ‘Fostering Domestic Violent Extremism’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that she was “really rooting” for the Democratic Party because they are the only party not “fostering domestic violent extremism.”

Wallace said, “I started the show yesterday on the filibuster and the efforts of the Texas Democrats…I come from the dirtier side of politics, sort of the tactics and the operational side. I think they’re shaming national Democrats. I think Chuck Schumer looks terrible compared to the Democrats in Texas, who are in the minority and have gone—I describe it as coloring outside of the lines. They’ve risked their health. They stood 15 hours for a filibuster that ended the way it did and the passage of the Republican bill.”

She continued, “When I worked in politics as a staffer—we have an expression, you can’t be more upset than the principal. I feel like as the ex-Republican at the table here, I can’t be more upset than the Democratic Party, except for the fact that the Democratic Party is the only party that it isn’t fostering domestic violent extremism in its messaging, the only party that isn’t rolling back voting rights, the only party that is interested in combating vaccine disinformation. So I’m really rooting for them.”