MSNBC’s Wallace: FNC’s Carlson, Ingraham ‘Racist Fearmongering’ on Afghan Refugees

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace accused Fox News Channel hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of engaging in “racist fearmongering” about Afghan refugees during her Tuesday broadcast.

Wallace said, “Some members of the right-wing media including some of the same people who downplay or outright defend the white nationalists and domestic violent extremists who attacked the Capitol January 6 are using this moment, right now to spread misinformation and engage in what can only be described as racist fearmongering. Take a listen to what two of Fox’s most watched host had to say on this topic.”

In a video Ingraham said, “Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially unvetted refugees from Afghanistan? All day we’ve heard phrases like ‘we promise them.’ Who did? Did you?”

In a video Carlson said, “If history is any guide and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in the coming months probably in your neighborhood and over the next decade that number may swell to the millions. First we invade and then we’re invaded.”

Wallace added, “The opposite is true. These are people that had to make a choice. So far away from here, so far away from the cozy climate-controlled studios at Fox News headquarters. In Afghanistan they had to choose between America and their country, and the Taliban, and they chose us, from all the way over there. The notion that their sort of horrific fearmongering and racism doesn’t carve out the men and women in Afghanistan who kept our soldiers alive for two decades is a new level of reprehensible.”

