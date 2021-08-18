MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Republican Governors Banning Mask Mandates ‘Are Endangering Children’

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said on his show “The Last Word” that Republican governors “are endangering children” by banning school districts from enacting mask mandates.

O’Donnell said, “There are 50 million children under 12 in the United States. All of those 50 million children now are unvaccinated, and like all unvaccinated people, those 50 million children need to protect themselves by wearing masks in public places indoors.”

He continued, “The Republican governors of Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are endangering children by banning school districts from setting mask mandates, refusing to protect children as they return to their classrooms. This week the Texas Supreme Court upheld Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools.”

O’Donnell added, “Governor Abbott is now, as we speak, isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus. Governor Abbott is receiving monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron, also used to treat Donald Trump. Ken Griffin is the CEO of a Chicago-based hedge fund that is heavily invested in Regeneron. Ken Griffin is also a top financial contributor to Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis. Nothing is better for the stock price of Regeneron than an increasing number of COVID-19 infections. With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Florida, Governor DeSantis plans to open between 15 and 20 Regeneron treatment sites across the state that could offer 300 treatments per day. Governor DeSantis spends little time trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 but is doing everything he can to spread the use of Regeneron for people in Florida infected by COVID-19.”

