Dem Rep. Houlahan: ‘We Probably Won’t Be Able to Accomplish the Mission of Leaving No one Behind’ in Afghanistan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) expressed skepticism that the United States will finish the evacuation in Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline and said, “we probably won’t be able to accomplish the mission of leaving no one behind with the timelines that we have.”

Houlahan said her confidence that the evacuation will be completed by August 31 is “pretty low. I think if you do the math, just the simple math, about how many people we believe that we need to be successful at extracting, whether our own people or those who have helped us, six days from now, we aren’t able to accomplish that number of people. So, I’m a little bit less than optimistic about that particular date certain.”

She added that while it’s good that the pace of evacuations has increased, “I do think that it is worrisome, as we talked about just now, that we probably won’t be able to accomplish the mission of leaving no one behind with the timelines that we have.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett