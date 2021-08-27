GOP Rep. Harris: Drone Strike on ISIS-K ‘Too Little, Too Late’ and Won’t Fix Afghanistan Botching

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) reacted to the drone strike against an ISIS-K member by stating that the strike is “too little, too late.” And won’t undo the botching of the evacuation of Afghanistan.

Harris said, “Well, it’s just too little, too late. The fact of the matter is, this operation has been bungled. This won’t retrieve that bungling. Look, we’ve still got a lot of Americans on the ground, a lot of our allies on the ground. I don’t see any way we can be out by August 31. And I think the president has to extend that deadline, given what’s happened over the last few days.”

