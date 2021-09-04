GOP Rep. Gimenez: Terrorist Attack on U.S. Soil Due to Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Is ‘Inevitable’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said a terrorist attack on American soil due to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is “a matter of when, not if.”

Gimenez said, “We now have the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. They have over $80 billion of our equipment, our medical — our military equipment. They have helicopters. They have airplanes, 600,000 small arms. And now the extremists have a safe haven in Afghanistan. So, not only do I not feel safe, I don’t think any American should feel safer today than they did a couple of weeks ago.”

Co-host Todd Piro then asked, “As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, are you willing to go so far as to say…it is not a matter of if, but when there’s going to be a terror attack on American soil because of this botched pullout?”

Gimenez responded, “Yeah, I think that’s inevitable. Look, we also — not only do we have a debacle in Afghanistan, we also have a debacle going on on our southern border. We have hundreds of thousands of immigrants coming through and we know that there, we have people that have been on the terror watchlist that have slipped through. So, yeah, it’s a matter of when, not if. We have to be very vigilant, and, unfortunately, I don’t have that much faith in the Biden administration to keep Americans safe.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett