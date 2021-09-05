Oliver North Slams ‘Incompetent’ Biden on Afghanistan — ‘A Stain on the Very Soul of Our Nation’

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North on Sunday’s broadcast of New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” tore into “incompetent President Joe Biden over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

North told host John Catsimatidis that the mismanaged withdrawal is “a stain on the very soul of our nation.”

“The Biden administration‘s evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan was so blatantly incompetent, callously negligent and knowingly incomplete — it is a stain on the very soul of our nation,” North declared. “Now, there’s no doubt that loss of military personnel and loyal Afghanis in this long war is sad beyond words. But so too are the eminent deaths of those who are left behind by a president who repeatedly told the American people and the world that no Americans or allies would be left behind. This is an egregious lie that Biden and many of those in his administration have repeatedly told in an attempt to conceal basically their complicity in the worst self-inflicted disaster in American history.”

He continued, “In fact, the only promises that Joe Biden kept in this botched exit from Afghanistan have been to the Taliban. The rest of us, all we have gotten from our befuddled president is deception, distortion and spin. How many times … did he look into the cameras and insist over the course of the last month that no American would be left behind? Well, we now know hundreds were left behind.”

After warning the Taliban might try to further “humiliate” the United States on 9/11, North lamented, “This is catastrophic.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent