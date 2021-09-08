Labor Sec’y Walsh: Economy ‘Going to Be up and Down for a Little Bit’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stated the economy is “going to be up and down for a little bit.” And that “job numbers next month could be up or they could be down.”

Walsh stated that he thinks some people don’t want to return to the jobs they used to have and are looking for new careers, beating the Delta variant is crucial, and we have to keep moving the economy forward.

He added, “The stock market, for the most part, is doing great. Every day, it’s still moving forward. So, there’s confidence there. Wages are up, but yes, we’re dealing with a little bit of inflation. But I think that we’ve never lived through times like this. We’ve never had to recover from a pandemic like this. So, I think it’s all going to be new for us for a little while. And it’s going to be up and down for a little bit. When I say that, maybe job numbers next month could be up or they could be down. But I think, over time, if you look at the long-term period, it will all work itself out. Since the president has been in office, we’ve added, if you average it, 750,000 jobs per month. We’ve never seen job growth like that.”

