Palin Rips ‘Fake Feminist’ AOC for ‘Menstruating People’ Remarks — ‘I’m Embarrassed for Her’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who referred to women as “menstruating people” during a CNN appearance the day before.

The former Alaska governor blasted Ocasio-Cortez for being a “fake feminist” and said she was “embarrassed” for her.

“Wow, AOC, she is really milking this, isn’t it?” she said. “She is such a fake feminist that she would bring up an issue like this and try to use it to make some kind of political point. That’s not equality, right? Oh, man, don’t even get me started on this. This just makes my stomach sick, what she has done. She should be embarrassed to even have tried to bring up an issue like that and make her political point. She is so off-base politically, but off-base even in this analogy or whatever it is that she is throwing out there. She is milking the whole female thing.

“And as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her,” Palin continued. “A real feminist is one who knows that they are capable and they are equal. They are capable of doing a lot more than AOC gives women credit for. Yes, we can give life to a child, and at the same time pursue education, and pursue a career, and take care of our other children, or give a child up for adoption, if we do not feel that we can take care of that child. She has no idea. Her worldview is this big.”

“She has no idea what it is like to be a mother of a special needs child, what it’s like to be a mother of a veteran, what it is like to be the mother of a teenage daughter who finds herself in less-than-ideal circumstance, all these things that the rest of America, we do,” she added. “We do face. And we’re able then to make judgments and make our decisions on those life experiences. She has got this much. And she is running the show?”

