Newsom: Republicans Are Trying to ‘Dismantle Democracy’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republicans were trying to “dismantle democracy” with claims of election fraud.

In a live shot after a campaign stop, reporter Jacob Soboroff asked, “I spoke to Larry Elder yesterday, and he refused to commit to accepting the results of the election. I’m curious if you heard what he had to say. What do you make of that?”

Newsom said, “I’ll take my mask off on that one. Just think about what you just said to me. Donald Trump putting out something for the second time. What that message sends to the United States people all across this country is that the vote doesn’t matter, that the whole thing is rigged. They are quite literally trying to dismantle democracy and trust in this country in our very nation. This is fundamental. This is serious stuff. I hope people are paying attention to this.”

He added, “Look, I could care less what he does. I’ll accept the will of the voters, no matter what it is, period, full stop. The idea they’re even playing around with this and vandalizing trust and confidence, that’s consequential and has a real impact across this country. The irony of it, it’s going to hurt the Republican Party because they’re telling their voters, their vote doesn’t even matter. So it’s a hell of a thing. I hope people are waking up to what’s going on in this country. This is a serious moment in this nation, what’s happened all across this country. We’ve got to push back. That’s why in California, we need to send a powerful message, hell, to these recalls and everything attacking women’s rights. This is a fundamental moment in American history.”

