John Walsh: I’m Confident the Public Will Find Gabby Petito’s on-the-Run Fiancé

John Walsh, host of Discovery’s “In Pursuit With John Walsh,” said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that he believes the public will find Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s missing former fiancé.

Walsh said, “We did get multiple tips yesterday. Our hotline blew up because it’s the people that will find this guy.”

He continued, “People ask me all the time. You found 1,422 of the world’s most wanted fugitives that no cops could catch, 61 missing children, including Elizabeth Smart. How do you do it? It’s simple. I tell people you can text me, you can call me. I don’t trace. I don’t tap the phone. I know people don’t want to call cops because they think they’ll get dragged into it. I don’t care if you’re legal, illegal, where you are, just text me or call me. And that’s how I’ve caught all these people because the public is my supporters.”

Discussing Laundrie, Walsh said, “The guy is not in the house. He scrubbed that van, the parents helped him. I know they got rid of the evidence.”

He added, “He was in that camper when they went on a little trip before she was reported missing, and they bought him five extra days with that ruse. That kid has been throwing red herrings everywhere.”

