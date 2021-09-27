Michael Moore: Defense Spending Should Address ‘Climate Catastrophe,’ ‘White Supremacists, Coronavirus

On Sunday, left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore pushed for defense spending to address things such as the “climate catastrophe,” white supremacy and the coronavirus.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which directed $768 billion in spending for national defense.

MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” host Mehdi Hasan lamented to Moore that the United States can afford $768 billion for defense but can’t afford money for child care, universal pre-k or expanding Medicaid.

Moore argued that “when we think defense,” we should be thinking about climate because it is “creating an extinction event,” white supremacists trying to “destroy our democracy” and getting everyone vaccinated against COVID-19.

“A defense bill — when we think defense, we should be thinking defending ourselves against the climate catastrophe that’s creating an extinction event on this planet,” Moore emphasized. “That’s what defense should mean. It should be defense against white supremacists and people who would tear down and destroy our democracy. That would be real defense. You know, COVID, still, not just in our country but around the world, people are not vaccinated. If we want to defend this country, defend the world, let’s do that. It’s so wrong-headed.”

